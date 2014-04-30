Roofers Stoke on Trent Reveal New Website Redesign to Connect Customers and Contractors

Stoke on Trent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Roofing services are essential for anyone with damaged roofing, chimneys or loft spaces who might be looking for repair, renovation or redesign. Finding the right contractor can be a difficult process however, and using only local contractors can help to narrow the search. Roofers Stoke on Trent is a website that offers listings of North Staffordshire companies so that individuals can search by different criteria including relevance and proximity for contractors to undertake their work. The website has undergone a comprehensive redesign that now offers a comprehensive resource centre for issues and challenges surrounding roofing.



The website now includes informative editorials about roofing and roofing contractors, including helpful tips on how to choose a good one, how to get the best deal, and what to look out for when evaluating different contractors, as explained in one of their roofing videos – part of an initiative to provide information through multimedia.



In addition to this resource centre they have enhanced their listing features for companies, allowing them to integrate Google Maps location data and upload their company logo as well as their website URL. The new features allow customers to search by proximity to their own location and by the specific kind of service they require, to get only the most relevant results.



A spokesperson for Roofers Stoke on Trent explained, “The website redesign has offered us a better way of connecting our visitors to contractors, as well as providing a better service to contractors who list with us. By creating the resource centre we are also enabling individuals to get a better handle on what exactly to look for when comparing contractors. This reduces the time it takes to find a relevant contractor and allows visitors to make only the best targeted enquiries and get services at a price they are happy to pay. The site is being regularly updated and new companies are joining all the time, so it’s worth checking back regularly.”



About Roofers Stoke on Trent

Roofers Stoke on Trent saves local homeowners time, money and worry over finding the right roofing contractor to work on their roof. The site provides links to the best companies in the North Staffordshire area for roofing repairs, re-roofing and chimney and loft construction. For more information please visit: http://www.roofersstokeontrent.co.uk/