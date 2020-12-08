New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- The global Roofing Chemicals market size is forecast to reach USD 167.27 billion from USD 95.52 billion in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the surging demand for energy-efficient buildings and wide utilization of bio-based roofing chemicals.



The high demand of roofing chemicals is reflecting the sunlight on the roofs and help to keep temperatures inside buildings lower. This in turn lowers both residential and business buildings' energy consumption because less energy is needed to maintain these buildings cool. This is not the only way to protect the rooftop chemicals against erosion elements such as rain and snow efficiently. For instance, BASF, a leader in the roofing chemicals industry announced in 2019 that it has installed SuperGuard, thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) sheets produced by Wonpoong Corporation in South Korea, to protect the roof of the Incheon Airport. TPO sheets are commonly used as roofing membranes in commercial buildings and other large structures as a more environmentally friendly option for high-performance waterproofing.



Get the sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3181



Several players in this industry depend on expansions and new product development projects to include more energy-efficient chemicals for roofing. The newly launched chemical roofing solutions are well-known for their low VOC emissions and comply with EU regulatory agencies' requirements such as the RoHS (RoHS) and REACH directive.



Increased R&D operations and lower costs for roofing system installation would stimulate the demand growth of chemicals on the roofing industry. In addition, increased investment in technological advances aimed at improving building aesthetics as well as the performance of roofing chemicals membrane material would foster growth of the market through the projected timeframe.



Asia Pacific is projected to represent the bulk of the world market share in roofing chemicals and offer a CAGR of almost 8.1 percent by 2027. Factors such as China's solid economic growth, Indian and Chinese population growth. The strong presence of key manufacturers and the production of organic roofing products in the area would also complement the market turnover during the analytical period. The increase in the infrastructure development activity.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/roofing-chemicals-market



In the light of a tight regulatory structure for environmentally friendly components in roofing systems in the region, Europe is expected to see substantial growth during the planned time period.



Key participants in the global roofing chemicals market include



BASF SE

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Saint-Gobain S.A.

3M

Owens Corning

Eastman Chemical Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Sika AG

GAF Materials Corporation



Request Detailed Table of Content : @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/roofing-chemicals-market/toc



Roofing Chemicals Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Roofing Chemicals Market on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Epoxy Resin

Bituminous

Asbestos

Elastomers

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Metal Roofing

Membrane Roofing

Others



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com