Roofing Cincinnati Area Company Weathershield Helps Upscale Homes Improve Their Curb Appeal

Spring Valley, OH -- 08/16/2012 -- According to experts, a home's roof can account for 70 percent of the structure's curb appeal and ultimate end value.



In addition to being attractive, homeowners also need their roofs to be in great condition and free from leaks. Not only is an old roof with missing shingles or tiles an eyesore, it can also let rain and snow get inside the home, which can lead to mold and other serious problems.



Since it opened over 12 years ago, the staff at Weathershield has prided itself on offering superior roof-related workmanship and high quality products to upscale homeowners. For people who need help with roofing Cincinnati area Weathershield’s buying power allows homeowners to receive discounts on upscale products and accessories. This feature helps set them apart from other contractors, who are not typically able to provide this service.



Based in Spring Valley, Ohio, Weathershield is a full service roofing company that can handle all of the roof repairs Cincinnati area residents may need. From the installation of a new roof to maintaining or restoring older ones, the company also features innovative maintenance programs, extended warranties and outstanding customer service.



“We'll make sure your home makes a striking impression, adding the greatest curb appeal in your neighborhood,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the type of roofing material that is used is an important decision when bringing out the beauty of a home, protecting it from the elements, and extending the useful service life of the roof system.



“Homeowners have numerous choices of products, styles and design options. There are several shingle and shingle type materials including Asphalt, Wood, Tile, Metal, Composite and more.”



For business owners who are looking for help with commercial roofing Cincinnati area Weathershield can also assist with a variety of services.



Weathershield is a full service commercial roofing company that can handle complex flat and industrial projects. As a Master Elite contractor, the company has a proven track record of handling difficult low slope roofing projects and repair needs. Flat roof projects can be the most challenging projects and Weathershield is the area’s proven leader. For businesses that require expert roofing Dayton area Weathershield has developed a well-deserved reputation as a company that both residential and business customers can trust.



About Weathershield

For over 12 years, Weathershield has serviced high end properties with all of their roofing needs. The Cincinnati, Ohio area company is a full service roofing company and is completely insured and licensed with all of the major manufacturers. Weathershield can handle everything from a new roof installation and restoration to maintenance, re-roofs and repairs. For more information, please visit http://www.weathershieldohio.com