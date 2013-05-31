Whitco Roofing Expands Operations

Marietta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Whitco Roofing, Inc. has been a major player in the commercial roofing industry for many years. Through the company’s state of the art technology and professional approaches they have made a lasting impression with many end users. They currently hold national accounts with many of the top producing firms in the world.



Many of their loyal customers are in constant demand of additional construction services, outside of roofing. Over the years, many of them have expressed interest in Whitco handling more of their facility needs. The majority of those enquires were in regards to services for industrial floors.



Whitco listened to their client base and put together a plan that helped create a solution for many of them. Now Whitco can provide services from the top to the bottom. Literally, they are now offering both flooring and roofing solutions for facilities.



The executive team started an additional entity to strictly handle industrial flooring needs (Whitco Flooring, LLC). This was a rather easy transition for Whitco, since its President and CEO already had a vast amount of knowledge and background in the flooring industry. Initially these services were only being offered to Whitco’s existing client base. However, Whitco is now offering these services to the general public. For additional information please contact Whitco today!