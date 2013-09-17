Roofing Contractor Now Licensed Throughout NY Metro Area

Spring Valley, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Commercial and residential NY roofing contractor, A&J Reliable, has revealed it has acquired licenses to work in several different Tri-State area counties. In addition to serving New York City, it also works with customers in Westchester, Bergen, Putnam, Fairfield, and Rockland counties. Roofing specialists are available from the NY roofing company and are skilled in providing various types of services.



The company specializes in commercial and residential roofing plus copper works, copper gutters, and seamless gutters. It also provides leaf protection, gutter cleaning, window installation, and siding services. The contractor, also skilled in NY roof washing , can serve an array of different home types and can work with the unique requirements of any customer.



In addition to being skilled at roofing, the company’s team collaborates on each project, from the initial design to installation. It works with leading industry products such as Gutter Topper and Deck Bottom USA. For any business or home in the area, a New York roofer from A&J Reliable can do the job professionally, efficiently, and successfully.



With a number of different licenses, the company also provides New York roof washing and other services throughout the area. This has enabled it to expand its geographic reach and serve more customers. A Rockland County roofing contractor is available for maintenance and repair in counties across New York and New Jersey.



The contractor is reviewed on Angie’s List and screened and approved by HomeAdvisor. It is also a BBB Accredited business and factory certified by MasterElite as a weather stopping roofing contractor. For more information on its services and locations served, go to the A&J Reliable website at www.ajreliable.com



About A&J Reliable

A&J Reliable is an experienced roofing contractor based in the New York City metro area. Its team of consultants is trained in commercial and residential roofing, and extremely knowledgeable about every product installed. The company’s experts can service metal roofing, copper works, and seamless gutters and provide gutter cleaning and installation, roofing washing, and window installation.