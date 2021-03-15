Roofing Products Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: GAF Materials, Atlas Roofing, Carlisle Companies

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Roofing Products Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Roofing Products market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Roofing Products Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Roofing Products Market Definition:

Increasing product application in residential and commercial construction activities is projected to drive growth. The roof is a vital part of house construction that provides protection from natural elements and climatic conditions. Roofing products are external layers applied on the roof of a building. Rising focus on the construction of green, energy-efficient buildings leads to an increased demand for roofing materials. Furthermore, the durability associated with the variety of roofing materials such as asphalt shingles, metal roofs, and concrete and clay tiles is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.



Major Players in This Report Include,

GAF Materials Corporation (United States), Atlas Roofing Corporation (United States), Owens Corning (United States), Braas Monier Building Group (United Kingdom), Etex (Belgium), Boral Ltd. (Australia), Johns Manville (United States), Carlisle Companies Inc. (United States), TAMKO (United States) and DuPont (United States)



What's Trending in Market:

The rate of urbanization is on the rise in developing countries and sub-regions due to the improvement in the standard of living

The technological advancements have boosted the adoption of quality roofing systems



Restraints:

Volatility in raw material prices



Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing expansion in the global construction industry

The rise in awareness about sustainable construction materials in the region

Increasing investments in the renovation and redevelopment of residential and commercial buildings



The Global Roofing Products Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Asphalt Shingles, Concrete & Clay Tiles, Metal Roofs, Plastics, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Offline Sales Channel)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Roofing Products Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Roofing Products market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Roofing Products Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Roofing Products

Chapter 4: Presenting the Roofing Products Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Roofing Products market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Roofing Products Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



