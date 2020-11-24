Roofing Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: PlanSwift, Raken, Plexxis Software

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Roofing Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Roofing Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Roofing Software Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are WeBuild Inc (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), PlanSwift (United States), UDA Technologies (United States), Raken, Inc. (United States), Plexxis Software (Canada), CMiC (Canada), StackCT (United States), On Center Software, Inc. (United States) and Bella FSM Service Software (United States)



Brief Overview on Roofing Software

Roofing software helps roofing contractors estimate the amount of work and materials needed for repairs that lead to selling more jobs, stay on schedule and streamline business processes. This software helps to automate various administrative tasks involved in running a roofing business. The factors such as High Benefits of Roofing Software such as Material Supplier Direct Ordering, Reporting, Job Costing and Others, as well as User-Friendly Design of the Roofing Software are driving the global roofing software market.



Roofing Software Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Desktop, Laptop), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Pricing Model (Subscription (Annual, Monthly, Quarterly), One Time License, Free Trial)



Market Drivers

- High Benefits of Roofing Software such as Material Supplier Direct Ordering, Reporting, Job Costing and Others

- User-Friendly Design of the Roofing Software



Market Trend

- Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

- High Penetration of the Internet



Restraints

- High Cost of the Roofing Software



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Roofing Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Roofing Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Roofing Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Roofing Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Roofing Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Roofing Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Roofing Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Roofing Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



