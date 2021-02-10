New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The global Roofing systems market is forecast to reach USD 153.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries. With the process of development, the migration of people takes place from rural to urban areas. This phenomenon is most significantly observed in the "Asian Tiger" countries, such as, China and India.



Get a Sample Copy of this Report with TOC, Tables, Statistics, Charts & Company profiles @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1719



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Berkshire Hathway, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Bridgestone Americas, FiberTite (Seaman Corporation), CertainTeed (Saint Gobain), Owens Corning, GAF Materials Corporation, IKO Industries, and Sika Group, among others.



The market will also be affected by the growth of the construction industry in the European region. Although going through severe disruptions, the inner structure of the construction industry in Europe has merely changed. An inhibitor to increase may also have been progressing the import prices. The fact that the import prices dropped to pre-crisis levels might be another indicator for the construction industry in Europe to recover. Relative to other sectors in the European countries, the construction industry holds a top position. The most significant part of the revenue generated by Europe comes traditionally from the UK, as it is also the most prominent national market for the roofing industry. Together with the growth in the construction industry in Germany, France, and the UK, the region is estimated to be a significant driving factor for the roofing systems industry.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Among the materials, the asphalt accounts for the largest market share of ~24% in the year 2018. Asphalt road surfaces grant several benefits, including a reduction in noise pollution, cost efficiency, and comfort. Using asphalt materials in road maintenance and construction can improve the benefits for all road users and the environment.



The shingles and plates account for the largest market share of ~44% in the year 2018. The tiles are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018, owing to the substantial investments in the research and development of advanced technologies in the construction sector.



The governments, global construction companies, and local players are rapidly adopting technologically-advanced systems to address the vast requirements, accelerating the Asia Pacific construction equipment market expansion.



The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is also attributed to favorable government investments in the residential and commercial application sectors, which provides appropriate funds to the manufacturers.



The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1719



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global roofing systems market on the basis of product type, application, construction type, material, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Shingles & plates

Tiles

Others



Construction Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



New constructions

Reform construction



Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Asphalt

Clay

Concrete

Metal

Plastic

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Roofing Systems Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/roofing-systems-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Roofing Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Roofing Systems Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing construction activities across the globe



4.2.2.2. Rising population and changing lifestyles



4.2.2.3. Increasing disposable incomes



4.2.2.4. Increasing investments in smart cities



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Expensive raw materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



Read More Reports:-



Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Oilfield Chemicals Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027



HVAC Rental Equipment Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027



Angiotensin II receptor blockers Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.