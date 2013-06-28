Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Roofing Tiles Market in India 2012 market report to its offering

Roofing tiles market is witnessing a transition from clay tiles to concrete tiles which can be attributed to shift in consumer preferences towards designer tiles.



The report begins with an overview of the roofing industry which includes a brief insight into the different roofing materials segmentation. It also highlights the market size and growth of the residential roofing market in India. The market overview section then focuses on the Indian roofing tiles market and gives an overview of roofing tiles adoption in the rural and urban market along with the share of the organized and unorganized sector in the market. This section also highlights the pattern of roofing tiles adoption along with the adoption pattern of alternative roofing materials such as concrete and galvanized iron/ metal/ asbestos sheets. It is followed by market segmentation in terms of man made and machine made tiles. Share of man made and machine made roofing tiles in the urban and rural market along with a brief snapshot of the man made and machine made roofing tiles hub has been incorporated in this section. The section also includes an overview of the roofing tiles adoption share across the Indian states. It further delves into the share of man made roofing tiles adoption and the share of machine made roofing tiles adoption across the Indian states. It is followed by a brief snapshot of the share of roofing tiles in the residential and the non residential segment and also highlights the penetration of different types of roofing tiles in the urban and rural market.



The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of roofing tiles under specific HS code in terms of value and volume. It provides country-wise import and export data for the year 2010-11, mentioning the major countries exporting and importing from India. This section also includes a brief overview of the custom duty, import tariff and tax along with the central excise duty and tariff prevalent in the roofing tiles market.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the roofing tiles market. Demand for roofing tiles is expected to increase owing to a healthy economic outlook. Growing construction industry is also expected to have a favorable impact on the growth of the roofing tiles market. Rise in population & disposable income is likely to translate into higher demand for roofing tiles in India. Rural development initiatives undertaken by the government will add to the increase in demand for roofing tiles. Rise in steel price and campaign to ban asbestos provides a strong opportunity for the growth of alternative roofing materials such as roofing tiles. Changing consumer outlook and the suitability of roofing tiles for different climates are also influencing the demand pattern of the consumers and are having a positive impact on the growth of roofing tiles market. The key challenges that hinder the growth of the market include rise in cost of inputs and the growth of prep-engineered buildings.



Trends section in the report emphasizes the recent trends that are prevalent in the roofing tiles market and includes growing popularity of micro concrete tiles, the decline in adoption of Mangalore tiles and the growing reliance of the market towards import of roofing tiles.



The competition section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It is followed by a SWOT analysis of the roofing tiles market in India. This section outlays the competitive landscape of the roofing tiles market in India briefing about the domestic and foreign players existing in the market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies for the roofing tiles market in India.



