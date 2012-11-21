Roofing Tiles Market in India 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Roofing Tiles Market in India 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Roofing tiles market is witnessing a transition from clay tiles to concrete tiles which can be attributed to shift in consumer preferences towards designer tiles.
The report begins with an overview of the roofing industry which includes a brief insight into the different roofing materials segmentation. It also highlights the market size and growth of the residential roofing market in India. The market overview section then focuses on the Indian roofing tiles market and gives an overview of roofing tiles adoption in the rural and urban market along with the share of the organized and unorganized sector in the market. This section also highlights the pattern of roofing tiles adoption along with the adoption pattern of alternative roofing materials such as concrete and galvanized iron/ metal/ asbestos sheets. It is followed by market segmentation in terms of man made and machine made tiles. Share of man made and machine made roofing tiles in the urban and rural market along with a brief snapshot of the man made and machine made roofing tiles hub has been incorporated in this section. The section also includes an overview of the roofing tiles adoption share across the Indian states. It further delves into the share of man made roofing tiles adoption and the share of machine made roofing tiles adoption across the Indian states. It is followed by a brief snapshot of the share of roofing tiles in the residential and the non residential segment and also highlights the penetration of different types of roofing tiles in the urban and rural market.
The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of roofing tiles under specific HS code in terms of value and volume. It provides country-wise import and export data for the year 2010-11, mentioning the major countries exporting and importing from India. This section also includes a brief overview of the custom duty, import tariff and tax along with the central excise duty and tariff prevalent in the roofing tiles market.
