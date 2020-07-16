Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Top Industry Expansion Strategies & Segments 2025: Canadian Solar, Kyocera Solar, Yingli, Trina Solar, First Solar

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market has witnessed an increase in demand, owing to the availability of solar energy and increase in demand for electricity. Moreover, various encouraging and incentivized steps are taken by government, such as feed-in-tariff coupled with introduction of gross metering policy has further led to development of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV). Also included in the study is the market share of the key participant operating globally on the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. The report also covers strategic progress on a regional basis, along with acquisitions & mergers, alliances, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures, and regional growth of key players in the industry.



Major Players in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market are:

Canadian Solar

Kyocera Solar

Yingli

Trina Solar

First Solar

Sharp

Hanwha

Longi Solar

JA Solar

Risen

SunPower

Eging PV

Solarworld

Jinko Solar

GCL



The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) research aims to geographically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth rate, prospects and overall industry contributions. The objective of the analysis is to estimate the market size for five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report strategically analyzes the key players and in-depth review of their core competencies. This also tracks and analyzes strategic developments within the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) sector, such as partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; mergers and acquisitions; new product launches and innovations; and R&D activities.



Market Segmentation:



The report is divided into major categories comprising product, distribution channel, application, and end users. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) report.



Most important types of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) products covered in this report are:

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film



Most widely used downstream fields of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market covered in this report are:

Non-residential

Residential



Key Takeaways from Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Report:



- Assess Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market opportunity by analyzing country-level data on market value (CAGR %), volume (units) and value ($M) – for product categories, end-use applications, and various vertical industries.

- Understand the different dynamics influencing the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market – key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

- Get in-depth insights into the performance of your competitor – Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market potential, strategies , financial data analysis, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

- Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) report Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

- Understand the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

- Consider supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory system for the development opportunities for more than the top 20 countries.



Table of Content:



1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

1.3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2015-2025

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

1.4.2 Applications of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

1.4.3.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

1.4.3.3 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

1.4.3.4 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

1.4.3.6 India Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

1.4.3.7 South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies



2 Industry Chain Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis

2.2 Major Players of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

2.2.1 Major Players Manufacturing Base and Market Share of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in 2019

2.2.2 Major Players Product Types in 2019

2.3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.3.1 Production Process Analysis

2.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

2.3.3 Raw Material Cost of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

2.3.4 Labor Cost of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

2.4 Market Channel Analysis of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

2.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis



3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, by Type

3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Value ($) and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Value ($) and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)



4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, by Application

4.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.2 Downstream Buyers by Application

4.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)



5 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

5.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Value ($) and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.5 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.6 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.7 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.8 Middle East & Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.9 India Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.10 South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

…



