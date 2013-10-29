Rookie Academy Announces New Zealand 2014 Early Season Deals

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Rookie Academy, a leader in educating snowboard and ski instructors on a global scale, is pleased to announce the short term availability of 2014 early season deals. Students who book now will only have to pay the 2013 price on New Zealand instructor courses. Additional special early pricing offers include the receipt of one extra week’s accommodations for booking a five week or longer course. Along with that offers comes lift passes and free transportation.



As part of the early pricing for people who book at least a five week course, there is the opportunity to take advantage of a pre-course skiing or riding assessment, a goal setting session, and game plan development.



The Rookie Academy encourages New Zealand students to act early, in order to take advantage of these tremendous opportunities, all at special pricing.



“Our early season deals are truly an unparalleled opportunity,” said Rookie Academy director Garett Shore. “We’re offering not only world class training, but also lots of free extras for those people who sign up as soon as possible. It’s an unbeatable deal on the finest in snow sports training, and this year’s early season pricing deals are among the best we’ve ever offered. Now is really the time to take advantage of this unique chance.”



The New Zealand ski Instructor course and certification provides students with the chance to train for internationally recognized qualifications during the off-season from the Northern Hemisphere. All Rookie Academy full-time Southern Hemisphere course are based in Wanaka, New Zealand at the Treble Cone Ski Area, and they encompass the NZSIA, PSIA, BASI and CSIA qualifications. The programs are conducted in small groups, to allow for personalized attention, and they vary from two to eleven weeks, in order to provide adequate training for a variety of individuals.



As well as ski and snowboard training, participants have the opportunity to take advantage of snow-sports career development and job placement, through the Rookie Academy global ski school network. All of the Rookie trainers are hand-selected and courses are specifically designed to allow students to get the maximum gain from their time in training.



In addition to the early pricing specials, all of the Rookie Academy courses have limited space, so students are encouraged to sign up early to ensure they’re able to gain enrollment.



About Rookie Academy

Rookie Academy is a world-renowned provider of ski and snowboard instructor courses, and students are prepared for an actual career in the world of snow sports. As well as providing specialized, in-depth training, students of the Rookie Academy can anticipate career development opportunities, and have enjoyed placements throughout the world including Europe, North America, Japan and New Zealand. There are courses not only in New Zealand, but also in Aspen, Colorado and Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec, so students can train year-round at the world’s top snow sport locales. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.rookieacademy.com.