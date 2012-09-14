Room Buddies Focuses on Compatibility During the Flatshare Search

Chelmsford, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Trying to find rooms to rent can be a real pain when trawling through classifieds and anonymous ads on things like craigslist. Often this process can involve a lot of searching and visiting, meeting with potential flatmates and other processes that can take time and money with little to no guarantee of success. Room Buddies is a website that has taken the innovations of social media and hybridised them with the kind of traditional classifieds advertising rooms to create a fun, social environment in which to look for house and flat shares.



Room Buddies uses a profile system similar to Facebook or online dating sites, where users can post pictures of themselves as well as descriptions so other users can immediately get a feel for their suitability as a flatmate. On the homepage users are given two options- whether they are looking to rent a room or put a room up for rent, so everyone only has to see the pertinent half of that equation.



The site has tens of thousands of profiles created by those looking to rent and those advertising rooms, creating a vibrant community that streamlines the process of finding a flatmate that will not be just bearable, but potentially a friend for life. High quality imagery of the rooms is provided by most users as well as details as to whether the house is a smoking house, if pets are allowed, the gender and age/professionalism of preferred housemates.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “It can be a real hassle to try and find somewhere to live especially with people who you’ve never met, and not enough websites do enough to facilitate making that difficult transition as easy as possible, but we’re trying hard to optimise the experience for all our users, and we’ve had great feedback thus far. When you’re looking for rooms to rent in London for instance, it’s easy for the number of choices to to seem daunting, whereas our site puts the people first and allows users to check out their potential flatmates as well as the room before booking a viewing.”



