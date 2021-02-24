Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The latest research report on the RTV silicone market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the RTV silicone industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year.



RTV silicone market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.61 Billion by 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for electric vehicles, innovation in electronic components, and rising demand for medical devices are some other key factors propelling revenue growth of the global RTV silicone market. RTV silicone has physical properties such as high water resistance, temperature resistance, and chemical resistance.



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.



Key players operating in the market are Elkem ASA, Acrabond Adhesives Private Limited, KCC Corporation, American Sealants, Inc, Anabond, Avantor, Inc., CHT Group, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Illinois Tool Works Inc.



The global Room Temperature Vulcanizing (RTV) market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Room Temperature Vulcanizing (RTV) market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Room Temperature Vulcanizing (RTV) market.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

RTV-1

RTV-2



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Construction Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Others



Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Online

Offline



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The construction segment in the global RTV silicone market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during forecast period. Rapid construction activities in developing economies is resulting in increasing demand for RTV silicone.



The market in Europe accounted for a 23.5% revenue share in 2020, driven by growing expansion of electronics and automotive sectors in countries in this region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Global RTV Silicone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global RTV Silicone Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for RTV silicone from construction and automotive sector



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for electric vehicles



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Availability of other alternatives



4.2.3.2. High price of RTV silicone rubber



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global RTV Silicone Market Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. RTV-1



5.1.2. RTV-2



Chapter 6. Global RTV Silicone Market End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Construction Industry



6.1.2. Electrical & Electronics Industry



6.1.3. Automotive Industry



6.1.4. Aerospace Industry



6.1.5. Others



Chapter 7. Global RTV Silicone Market Marketing Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Marketing Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Online



7.1.2. Offline



Continue…!



