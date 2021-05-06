Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Increasing demand for electric vehicles, innovation in electronic components, and rising demand for medical devices are some other key factors propelling revenue growth of the global RTV silicone market.



RTV silicone market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.61 Billion by 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



The market intelligence study for the RTV silicone market further provides an inside-out overview of necessary aspects associated with the product classification, important definitions, major orders and other industry-centric parameters. An underlying part of the study also maps the important factors associated with the recent events such as mergers and acquisition, collaboration and new product launches.



RTV silicone has physical properties such as high water resistance, temperature resistance, and chemical resistance. Due to these properties, demand for RTV silicone in various end-use industries has been rising significantly in the recent past. It is also widely used in casting of plaster, resins, and low melt metal alloys.



The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.



Key players operating in the market are Elkem ASA, Acrabond Adhesives Private Limited, KCC Corporation, American Sealants, Inc, Anabond, Avantor, Inc., CHT Group, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Illinois Tool Works Inc.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

RTV-1

RTV-2



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Construction Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Others



Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Online

Offline



Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



