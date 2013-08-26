Roomateka - on-Line Magazine About Architecture, Interior Design, Style and Innovations

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Architecture has grown and changed as time has went on. For many people architecture and interior design is not only about functionality, it also serves as a medium for expressing their personality, likes and dislikes. Modern architecture and interior design is more about combing the functionality, creativity and artistic innovations that exceeds the normal ideas of what rooms, walls, furniture, and style is all about.



Roomateka is an online magazine that is dedicated towards sharing all things about architecture, interior design, style and innovations. Roomateka shares with its readers different innovative and ingenious architectural designs from all over the world. These ideas and design are sure to inspire people who are interested in architecture, interior design, style and innovations.



Great architectural and interior design innovations and ideas are shared on a regular basis on Roomateka. The articles shared on this online magazine contains the works of some of the most famous and greatest names in the field of architectural and interior design. Some of the featured designs are a mixture of traditional elements with more modern ideas and innovations, this combinations results in something that is both functional yet artistic. Some designers and architects bring element from different cultures and regions to form a cohesive and strikingly artistic living and working spaces. The various articles allow people to learn about how designers and architects take a blank canvas and their client’s briefs and turn them it onto something amazing. Readers will learn about how the architects and designers of now are using the surrounding elements of a property or a room to bring out the best of all the features.



This online magazine offers news and information about the latest and most popular architectural and interior design projects, trends, emerging styles and innovations that are shaping the world of today. Roomateka will also share with its reader the most influential architecture, interior design, style and innovations from the past that are still relevant today. The readers will be able to find a unique mix of architecture, interior design ideas and trends that are bound the inspire. Roomateka also includes the new upcoming, emerging talent and their most prominent works in the field of architecture and interior design thus keeping a close watch on the future of architecture, and interior design style and innovations of tomorrow.



Furthermore, Roomateka online magazine will not just focus on one region or area, the magazine will feature projects from all over the globe giving its reader the sense of designs and styles of other cultures and regions.



To read Roomateka , the on-line magazine about architecture, interior design, style and innovations please visit: roomateka.com