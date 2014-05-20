Roomba Robot Reviews - All You Need to Know About the New iRobot Roomba 870 and Roomba 880

Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Roomba Robot reviews has come out with reviews of the newest models iRobot Roomba 870 and Roomba 880, both featuring the advanced aero force cleaning systems. The new models boast of a revolutionary aero force performance cleaning technology. It is said to be more powerful than the previous models with a guarantee of removing up to 50% more dust and dirt, thanks to the improved tangle free aero force extractors. The Roomba 870 and 880 are designed for large families with high traffic rooms in mind.



According to a media contact, “Roomba iRobots are the latest and foremost of robotic technology and they are designed with the one vision of making practical robots a reality. iRobots primarily are efficient robotic devices, and they are put to perform in war zones and even on the surface of the Mars”.



There are other models in the scrubbing portfolio such as the iRobot Scooba 390, and iRobot Scooba 450, the latter features a three-cycle cleaning process of sweeping, presoaking and scrubbing the floor, before finally giving it a sparkling finish. It can be used on tile, linoleum, slate, marble, stone and sealed hardwood floors .The iRobot Scooba 450 offers a 20 or 40 minute cleaning cycle and is compatible with Roomba virtual walls.



Added to this are the iRobot Braava and iRobot Mint, two attractive variants available for mopping, while iRobot Mirra and iRobot Verro are two variants available in the pool cleaning category. IRobot Looj 330 is the lone stunner of a model in the gutter cleaning segment. It makes the difficult job of cleaning gutters a breeze and it can clean a 30 foot area of gutter in less than five minutes.



A media spokesperson said: “Roomba iRobots have a signature robotic DNA and they are engineered for the ultimate in cleaning performance and in matters of convenience. Roomba series of iRobots bring what is the latest in robotic technology straight into real world homes”.



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