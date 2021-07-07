Rooter Ranger: A Reputable Plumbing Company in the United States

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2021 -- Rooter Ranger is a family-owned plumbing company in the United States. They specialize in sewer and drain services, trenchless sewer repairs, cleaning services, slab leak repair, water leak repair, copper repiping, and line maintenance. Their exceptional customer service and first-rate workmanship have made customers trust them and their services. More so, with technicians who can get to the customers homes in an hour or less when called upon, Rooter Ranger offers round-the-clock services every day of the week.



In response to a question about their services, the spokesperson for Rooter Ranger commented, "We offer eco-friendly products and services to our customers. We also confidently give our customers a one-time guarantee that we will do any job given to us to their satisfaction the first time. If they are unsatisfied, we will come back without collecting a dime from them. At Rooter Ranger, we offer a free estimate to our customers, and we do not begin any work until our customers give us approval."



Rooter Ranger is a notable plumbing service provider in Phoenix, as they are one of the top 20 best plumbers in the area. Their expertise and qualifications have made them a top choice for homes in Phoenix. This company offers plumbing repairs for toilets, sinks, gas lines, and water heaters. They also use the latest technology to find water leaks or slab leaks in homes. This helps reduce customers' repair costs. People who would like to call a plumber in Phoenix can contact Rooter Ranger for their services.



The spokesperson of Rooter Ranger further commented, "We always ensure that our technicians who visit the homes of our customers adhere to Covid 19 safety protocols which include extensive sanitizing of hands, vehicles, and equipment. Our Ranger club members also receive yearly maintenance inspections, water heater flushes, and extended warranties and guarantees on our services. We also offer discounts to anyone who is military personnel, senior, or first responder."



Furthermore, Rooter Ranger is also a specialist when it comes to rooter and drain cleaning services in the city of Orange County. They are experts in bath fittings, as they are skilled at adding features that fit into the requirements of their customers. This company is approved and accredited for restoration and remodeling projects in Orange County. They also offer competitive pricing, courteous services, high-quality plumbing supplies, and a well-informed team of technicians who ensure that the customers' work is done satisfactorily. Those looking for the best plumber in Orange County can contact Rooter Ranger via their website.



About Rooter Ranger

Rooter Ranger is a plumbing company composed of well-trained technicians with the experience and skill to solve various plumbing problems. Some of the plumbing services they offer include plumbing renovation, plumbing construction, and plumbing repair. Their licensed plumbers in the city of Scottsdale are also available for regular and emergency services 24 hours a day throughout the week. Homeowners in search of a top plumber in Scottsdale can reach out to Rooter Ranger day or night.



Contact Information:



Rooter Ranger

35805 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85086-5538

Phone: (888) 772-6437



3228 N 27th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: (888) 772-6437



230 Avenida Princesa

San Clemente, Ca 92672-4266

Phone: 714-644-8481

Website: https://www.rooterranger.com/