Roschman Dance and Doubletake Dance Present "Arrival" at Theater 80

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Roschman Dance and DoubleTake Dance will present an evening of new exciting dance on June 6th & 8th at 7:30PM and June 7th at 2PM at Theater 80- 80 St. Marks Place, NYC. ARRIVAL brings together two of New York City’s most thrilling dance companies into one program. Tickets are $17.00 ($15 Students/Seniors) online (www.theatre80.net or www.roschmandance.com )



The program will include:



“This too can’t stay”, a new duet choreographed by Sean Roschman exploring the phantoms of loss that haunt a partnership long past its death.



“Territories”, choreographed by Sean Roschman, is a vigorous new twenty five minute work in which seven dancers dive headfirst into a world where a fragile power balance within its inhabitants disintegrates, regenerates, shifts, decays and explodes.



“Passage and Perception”, choreographed by DoubleTake Dance, is a twenty minute piece exploring the different ways in which time is perceived.



“Shirt Off My Back”, choreographed by DoubleTake Dance, is a socio-emotional look at interactions with homeless people.



“MutatEvolution”, an athletic contemporary piece about the dual standard of evolution versus mutation when comparing human beings to animals choreographed by DoubleTake Dance.



“Til Enda”; a solo by DoubleTake Dance portraying the initial shock of loss.



About the Companies

Roschman Dance, a New York City dance company, is dedicated to performing original works of Artistic Director Sean Roschman. Founded in 2008, Roschman Dance quickly emerged as a unique dance experience that captures the imagination of audiences near and far with daring physicality, breathtaking imagery and raw emotion. The company has been commissioned by Cirque du Soleil's Non Profit "OneDrop.org", HEREarts, New York City Fashion Week, The Maritime Museum of Norwalk, The One Show Interactive Awards, The Stuyvesant/Peter Cooper Village Summer In The Oval Festival, New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts and New York University. The company has had the honor of performing at 2012 Downtown Dance Festival, Triskelion Arts, PS122, The Brooklyn Music School, The Rover Soho, Space on White, CSV Flamboyan Theater, GreenSpace and many other local venues.



Founded by co-directors Vanessa Martínez de Baños and Ashley Carter, DoubleTake Dance is a New York City based contemporary dance company that strives to connect with a wide range of audiences through fusions of movement that are accessible and understandable to both the dancer and non-dancer. We work to create choreography that is original and passionate; each piece as unique as the artists who interpret it. DoubleTake Dance can be seen performing onstage, in music videos, feature films, musicals, commercials and industrials; and has recently been spotlighted in New York City's prestigious SummerStage Festival, as well as Webster Hall, Dixon Place, Fuse TV, the Ailey Theatre, and the NYC Half Marathon. This past year, DoubleTake Dance was featured in an article in Dance Informa, awarded commissions by the world renowned Dancing Wheels Company and by the Monclair Performing Arts program; and was also the recipient of the Eryc Taylor Choreography Grant. DTD believes in always taking care of their talent and compensating them. Dancers should not have to dance for free just because they enjoy it. We are a small company but want to fight some of the injustices that are part of our daily lives.



For immediate release May 6th 2014

Media Contact: Sean Roschman-Director

20 Bond Street, NYC 630-710-1452

sean@roschmandance.com