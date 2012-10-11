Rose and Rose Realty of South Florida Announces the Launch of Their New Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Rose and Rose Realty, a leading real estate firm at Miami, announced the launch of their new website to the community to provide their clients a full MLS search.



The newly launched website has customized MLS search capabilities to help clients find the best property in the Miami area that will suit on their needs and fit on their budget. The website also has a vast amount of local information to help prospective home buyers learn more about various neighborhoods, their schools and other amenities. According to Jeff Rose, partner in Rose and Rose Realty, "Our new website was built with the South Florida home buyer in mind. We put our decades of local market experience into the design of this site to make it the most effective tool for the Miami area homebuyer."



Rose and Rose Realty are ready to help their clients on the process of buying and selling properties so they can be confident that the company will look after for nothing but the best interests for them. Rose and Rose Realty performs in the most professional manner to assure clients that they will get the best selling price and having sales closed at the best possible price.



To fulfill the mission of Rose and Rose Realty, father and son partners Randy Rose and Jeff Rose, the realtors defend the long standing reputation of their namesake firm with integrity, and credibility, provided a new way to help and provide their clients the best that they can through the state of the art website that has MLS search capability. Clients who are interested to seek for a property that would fit on their needs may refer to the MLS search tab of the website. It has all the information of available properties and all of it are available 24/7.



It is expected that clients of Rose and Rose Realty will have ease when looking for a particular property in Miami. MLS search is categorized from single family up to general search so that clients can find easily the property that best suits them.



Rose and Rose Realty is a father and son partnership that represents the old and new of Miami. They provide Miami real estate services throughout the Miami area particularly Surfside, Aventura, San Souci, Keystone Point, Eastern Shores, Sunny Isles, and Bal Harbour. Rose and Rose Realty has been buying and selling real estate for over 30 years and have gained reputation as a top rate pro in real estate in the whole community. It is also known as the best provider of properties to fit on their clients’ needs and budget.



For more information about the website of Rose and Rose Realty, visit http://www.roseandroserealty.com/ and contact the company at (305) 949-2181.