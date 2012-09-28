Rose from the Bayou: Ground-Breaking New Novel Tests Depths and Meaning of Unconditional Love.

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- From Bourbon Street to St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans is globally acclaimed for its music, nightlife and boutique stores. However, as the setting for Tern Williams’ latest novel, ‘The Big Easy’ plays host to suspense and thrills in a literary journey like none other.



Rose from the Bayou is one hundred percent unique; a story that’s never before been told. However, as hundreds of readers are already proving, it’s a story one can never forget.



Synopsis:



Rose from the Bayou is a novel centered in New Orleans during the 1990’s. It is a dark and unthinkable tale of friendship between Scarlet Rose Laveau and Koral Baptiste. This sinister journey between two young and beautiful women spirals out of control in an inconceivable way. Hold on to the edge of your mind as Scarlet and Koral create a web of love, lies, and the ultimate betrayal.



Is there such a thing as unconditional love? Find out as these two tests the depths of the true meaning.



As the author explains, Rose from the Bayou contains the vital facets of a masterpiece.



“There is an introduction to the spirit world, voodoo, mystery, love between women, a man deeply in love with a woman, and a woman that knows no boundaries when it comes to her desires,” says Williams, whose passion for her writing is evident with each turn of a page.



She continues, “The main character Scarlet Rose Laveau, is one to be loved, despised and feared or even all three for some. This book is a wild ride but one not to be forgotten and one that will leave you waiting to see what Scarlet Rose will do next.”



Since its recent launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“Taking the reader on a whirlwind of action, emotion, reality and unexpected twists, the author, presents the darker sides of thought, the spirit world, and life. Spoken through the eyes of the lead character, clarity in ones deepest desires are seen in a very different light. It kept me on the edge of my seat,” said Robyn K, reviewing the book for Amazon.



In fact, reviews have been so positive that many readers are demanding a series of books that follow the future life and decisions of Scarlet Rose.



“People who have finished the book are already asking me when the next one will be out. Therefore, I have decided to turn Scarlet’s life into a series of books. There is much, much more to come,” Williams adds.



With all of its success, the novel is poised to become a timeless classic in its own right.



Rose from the Bayou, published by Teryn Williams, is available for purchase from Amazon.com in Paperback and Kindle formats.



For more information, please visit the book’s official website: http://scarletroselaveau.wix.com/rose



About the Author: Teryn

Teryn is a native of Jacksonville, Florida. She enjoys writing controversial and emotional poems and stories. Many authors and poets have inspired her along the way but Toni Morrison and V.C. Andrews would be her pick from the multitude of talent. She is currently a Fine Art's major and has previously majored in Sociology as well as English/Literature.