Rose Oil Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Albert Vieille, Berje, Elixens

Rose oil, alternatively known as rose otto, is extracted from various kinds of rose petals through the processes of steam distillation. Rosa damascena and Rosa centifolia are the two majors species of roses. Rose oil being an organic substitutes, has been widely adopted in cosmetics industry. Large amount of petals are used to extract small amount of rose oil which makes it priced highly. Despite being highly priced, rose oil demand is expected to rise owing to various benefits provided by it.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on Personal Care Products

- Various Health Benefits Associated with Rose Oil such as Acne-preventing, Anti-aging, Moisturizing and Others



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Organic Cosmetic Products

- Multi Use of Rose Oil Leading to Rise in Its Demand



Restraints

- High Cost of Rose Oil Products

- Improper Management of Supply and Demand



Opportunities

- Rise in Production of Roses Across the Globe

- Growing Awareness Regarding Health Benefits Associated with Its Use



Challenges

- Concentration of Production into Specific Locations

- Availability of Other Fragrance Oil Products



The Global Rose Oil Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Application (Medical, Spa & Relaxation, Others), Sales Channels (Direct Sale, Indirect Sale), Technology (Steam Distillation, Solvent Extraction, Supercritical Carbon Dioxide Extraction), Source (Rosa Damascene, Rosa Centifolia, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



