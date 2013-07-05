Rose Wholesale Offering a Range of Fashion Bags

Davis, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Rose Wholesale, a renowned name when it comes to wholesale suppliers of a range of fashion products, is offering different types of Wholesale fashion bags for clients across the globe. Some of the types to consider include shoulder bags, satchels, cosmetic bags, crossbody bags, tote bags online, clutches and wallets among others. When contacted, Liza from Rose Wholesale confirmed, “We introduced the bag range a lot later than other offerings. However, the response has been quite good. We have a complete range of bag options from designer types to simple ones and you can certainly get access to options that are as per your business points as well as the budget range of your customers.”



Sources confirmed that the company is also offering discount deals on a few options and combining the same with coupon codes and bulk buying can result in huge gains. Marc, an expert online marketer based in New York said, “Buying in large quantities online certainly has its own share of advantages. Not only you get great prices with on door delivery, a part of the savings because of online set up is also passed on to you. In addition, some of the well known ones like Shenzhen based Rose Wholesalers offer discount deals on the products as well.” He further added, “All you need to figure out is the design that would sell in the area you are doing business.” The company also retails the products through the online retail store.



Some of the categories dealt by the company include Wedding Dresses, Special Casual Dresses, Women's Clothing, Cosplay Costumes, Intimate Lingerie, Men and Women's Shoes, Wigs, Fashion Jewelry, Bags and Accessories, Home & Living, Men's clothing, Children's Toys and Shoes among others. Liza added, “The great part is that our marketing department is always on the lookout of new fashion products and so every time you visit the online store, you are likely to find something new that interests you.”



