Roseburg Digital Mktg Launches New Blog to Teach Home Workers How to Make Money Online

Winston, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Roseburg Digital Marketing (http://roseburgdigitalmarketing.com), an established internet marketing company for offline businesses, is launching a new website (http://webmarketing4us.com), to teach anyone who wants to work from home how to make money online. The new website features courses and videos designed to help those brand new to internet marketing learn how to make money online in the shortest time possible.



“We’re excited to offer work from home business owners this new resource”, said Virgil Stanphill, owner of Roseburg Digital Marketing. “A lot of information about how to make money online is incomplete and leaves gaps, meaning that someone brand new to internet marketing can end up having to do endless research in order to understand how to put the information they acquire to use. Webmarketing4us.com was designed to solve that problem by providing access to simple step by step courses created with the brand new marketer in mind. The site is designed to help them save time by dramatically reducing – or even eliminating entirely - the amount of research they have to do on their own to go from just starting out to making money online.”



Webmaketing4us.com provides access to easy to use information in such areas as:



- Email Marketing

- Affiliate Marketing

- Niche Selection

- Getting Traffic

- Article Marketing

- Social Media Marketing

- Blogging – All About Wordpress

- Technology such as Hosting, cpanels, autoresponders, etc.



All information is in course, video or ebook form and is designed to teach how to make money online. It’s ideal for those who are looking for a second income or anyone who needs to work from home. It can also be a good resource for small business owners who wear many hats and need to do their own marketing.



