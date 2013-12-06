RoseIsland.in Launches in India

Chandigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Rose Island has announced the Launch of their Online Shopping Website in India, www.roseisland.in, which aims to provide customers with a flawless experience of Online Shopping. Rose Island is hard at work hard to make the whole online shopping endeavor seamless ensuring that customers get great quality products and a memorable shopping experience.



The website has a highly selective criterion for product selection as they have an internal grading system for products on different parameters, which means only good quality products which meets the Rose Island quality criteria are sold on the website. Every product is given a rating from 0 to 5; 0 being the lowest and 5 being the highest possible rating this allows experts to decide which product is good enough to be sold and which are to be avoided. As per the Rose Island findings, the overall customer experience is greatly centered towards the quality of products sold in a store, that’s why Rose Island has brought the idea of strict selection to light. This means better quality products will definitely make people happy and raise customer satisfaction.



“At RoseIsland, we believe that every individual deserves good quality Products, and that is why it is our mission to raise the quality standards of products in India. We’re determined to build a shopping portal where people will find things assured with a certain level of quality associated. Our experts make sure that every product sold on RoseIsland, has at least a rating of 3 out of 5. And of course, all products sold are from Top Brands and are 100% Genuine.” said Sanjeev Garg, Founder & CEO of Rose Island. “We are excited to get started and we will incessantly focus on raising the bar to improve the End-User-Experience.”



Besides the great quality of the products, RoseIsland also delivers fast & reliable delivery, best prices, Jaw-Dropping Offers, Single page Check-out on our website and an overall great shopping experience. The web store features a wide selection of Computers, Electronics and Mobile Phones, Rose Island plans to introduce additional categories in near future.



RoseIsland.in team has been working on this project since March, 2013 and takes extreme pride in what they have achieved. This new platform presents their entire range of products very beautifully. The website offers excellent product presentation and extensive customer reviews, simple and easy search and navigation, a virtual catalogue, a strong ‘active merchandising’ capability which enables recommendation of the right products to the customers based on their behavior and the preferences of other customers with similar tastes. Furthermore the multi-variety testing capability and extensive tagging allows for better analytics, as a result better customer experience.



For any questions and queries, Please contact :

Rose Island

SCO 72, Sector 45C

Chandigarh. 160045

Country : India

+919988894966

info@roseisland.in



For

Media Queries :

Sanjeev Garg

Founder & CEO

Rose Island

+919988894966

sanjeev@roseisland.in