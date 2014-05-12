Rosematch Adds Exclusive Features to Its Paid Service at Rosematch.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Rosematch.com is a global matchmaking and dating site that connects people from diverse places assisting them to find their perfect love and match. The paid services that the site has been providing now come with exclusive features that no other dating site offers.



Log on to http://www.rosematch.com to become a paid member.



Few of the exclusive features that paid Rosematch members would be able to enjoy are flower delivery, gift delivery and people-powered translation. When it comes to finding the perfect love, it’s worth spending every penny to avail such special services.



Talking about their services, the website owner stated, “RoseMatch offers friendly, personalized, easy-using service combined with the latest technology. We also understand the motivations and aspirations of people from diverse backgrounds seeking to find their perfect match and feel that our own experiences can be of valuable assistance. No matter where that special person is, or why you want to meet them, we can help you to find your perfect match.”



However, free dating services are also available for those who are not interested in availing paid services. So, irrespective of whether it is free or paid services just fill out the personal details form on the website and sign up with them to find out the perfect love.



Elaborating on their services, the website owner was also quoted as saying, “We offer friendly service combined with easy-using features, accurate search result, messaging, gifts etc. that will make your seeking for true love fun and enjoyable. Avail our paid service and get all these benefits right away. All your personal information will be kept secure.”



Those interested in becoming a member of Rosematch.com can log on to the dating website and sign up.



About Rosematch.com

Rosematch.com is an international dating and matchmaking website that bonds people from different locations speaking dissimilar languages to find their perfect love and match.



Log on to http://www.rosematch.com for more info.