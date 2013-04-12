Rosemount MN Landscaper, Devine Design Hardscapes, Voted Best Landscaping Contractor in Rosemount, MN

Rosemount, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Devine Design Hardscapes was recently voted "Best Landscaping Contractor in Rosemount, MN" in a recent online poll of homeowners. Devine Design Hardscapes is a family owned business with over 15 years of experience in Landscaping projects specializing in design and installation of hardscape features like Paver driveways, walkways, patios, outdoor kitchens, fire features, water features and retaining walls with a focus on creating outdoor living spaces.



According to Paul Devine, Owner of Devine Design Hardscapes, "We pride ourselves on doing business the old fashioned way. I am onsite at every project to make sure it is done right the first time while keeping prices competitive." Having done hundreds of projects through out the Minneapolis metro area Devine Design Hardscapes has built a great reputation for being on the cutting edge of new technology while using locally manufactured materials.



With spring just around the corner many homeowners are beginning to think about their new outdoor projects or about outdoor living. "Hardscape and Landscape design and installation can go a long way to improve the value of your home and the quality time that you spend with family and friends" Says Devine. More familys are choosing to spend time at home in outdoor living areas these days rather than going out. Hardscape design is the best way to make your yard more functional for outdoor family entertainment.



About Devine Design Hardscapes

Devine Design Hardscapes is a Rosemount, MN based company that provides landscaping and hardscaping design and installation to residents and businesses in the Rosemount area. Devine Design Hardscapes is a family owned company and has consistently provided quality craftsmanship at affordable prices.



For more information about Devine Design Hardscapes, please call 651-307-6270 or visit http://www.devinehardscapes.com/



Contact:

Paul Devine

Devine Design Hardscapes

4169 Upper 145th St W

Rosemount, MN

(651) 307-6270

http://www.devinehardscapes.com/