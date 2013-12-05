Rosemount's Institute of Languages - Offering Well-Researched Language Courses

Dehradun, Uttarakhand -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Rosemount’s well researched language courses are recognized within India and abroad. This is a language institute which not only prepares its students for exams like TOEFL iBT, IELTS and PTE but also makes sure that the candidate has a solid grasp of the language.



During a conversation with the institute’s program coordinator, he revealed, “Our main aim is to make the student comfortable with the specific subject. This is why we design courses in a unique manner so that the candidate learns the basics thoroughly and also knows how to apply these in an effective manner. Our audio-visual sessions are meant to make the teaching process interesting and also help grasping the subject in a better manner.”



Rosemount’s Institute of Languages, based at Dehradun in India is the official testing center for IELTS and TOEFL iBT. The institute helps the student prepare for Cambridge English Examinations and assists through test registration process too. Established in the year 1999, Rosemount’s has got recognition as the official examination center for International English Level Testing System and is the only center in India certified by Cambridge University Press. The institute’s website can be browsed in any language as per the student’s preference.



Continuing the discussion, the coordinator said, “There are many institutes teaching English. Ours is different in that we offer most comprehensive study materials and didactic resources. Then we have highly trained teaching staff who help in strengthening English speaking and writing powers. Before enrolment we suggest candidates to visit our website to know about our courses.”



Affiliated to Allianze Francaise, Rosemount is a reputable institute where English and several other languages are taught in convincing manner, by highly qualified teachers. In fact, this language school in India has got many affiliations and certifications. Visit website for more information on the courses they offer.



About Rosemount

Rosemount’s is a prominent language school based in Dehradun, India. A recognized testing center for IELTS and TOEFL iBT, the center offers different levels of English language courses which include Foundation, Beginner, Pre-intermediate and Intermediate. These courses are meant to strengthen the candidate’s English base for different competitive exams. The language school has world class infrastructure, highly competent faculties and advanced resources so as to make the learning process simple and enjoyable. Know more about the courses they offer here.



Contact Information



Rose Mount's Institute of Languages

E-45, Race Course (Near Police Lines)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) India

Tel: +91-0135-2622585

Mob: +91-9760041250

Email: Infoattorosemounts.org

Website: http://www.rosemounts.org/