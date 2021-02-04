Rosen Moss Snyder LLP Available for Long-Term Disability Cases in the New Year

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Rosen Moss Snyder LLP is currently scheduling appointments for individuals interested in speaking with long-term disability claim lawyers serving Philadelphia, PA, and the surrounding areas. The attorneys of Rosen Moss Snyder LLP have been able to help many individuals get the benefits they deserve for a wide variety of conditions, including depression, anxiety, lost limbs, and even pregnancy. Pregnancy is rarely thought of as a disabling condition because it's planned and often comes with a bunch of support from modern medicine that makes delivery a relatively low-risk procedure. However, few women realize that pregnancy can make them eligible for short- and long-term disability benefits.



Most short-term disability insurance policies provide some coverage for pregnancy, regardless of how the baby is eventually delivered. Due to current policies in the United States, it's not uncommon to substitute paid maternity leave for short-term disability coverage, which expands women's eligibility for the benefit. However, it's also common for insurance companies to list pregnancy as a preexisting condition if an individual applies for the policy if they are already pregnant. Applying while pregnant doesn't bar a woman from coverage entirely, but it can result in exceptions being included in the policy that could eliminate eligibility for the current pregnancy.



Apart from short-term disability insurance benefits, some women can also be eligible for long-term disability payments if they have complications related to their delivery. With one in four women having some kind of difficulty following the delivery of a baby, it's not uncommon for some women to require more time than maternity leave allows to work on recovering. In most cases, a woman has to wait around 90 days to start receiving payments, but having a long-term disability policy allows new mothers additional protection if they need to take time off work.



