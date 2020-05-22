Rosen Moss Snyder LLP Available to Help Clients Suffering from Traumatic Brain Injuries

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- The long term disability lawyers in Philadelphia at Rosen Moss Snyder LLP are booking consultations with those who have been denied benefits for their traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). Individuals who have been diagnosed with a TBI that is impairing their ability to function should have a full understanding of what a TBI is, how it qualifies them for disability payments, and what kinds of documentation will strengthen their case.



TBIs can come in all shapes and sizes. At baseline, they are injuries that result from sudden trauma to the head, which causes bruising or bleeding of the brain. These kinds of injuries can affect a person's life long after the injury is sustained. Common symptoms can include personality changes, forgetfulness, physical disability, and much more.



Whether a TBI qualifies for disability payments depends mostly on the long term disability policy and the collection of symptoms that an individual is experiencing. Since TBIs are complicated by nature, with each person experiencing variations in the symptoms they present, there's no hard-and-fast rule about what qualifies a TBI for disability. However, this can work to a claimant's advantage, since the key criteria that someone would need to meet would be whether they could perform their job.



It's vitally important to have as much medical documentation as possible to build a case for why an individual cannot work. Brain scans, MRIs, psychological evaluations, and any other notes that can be found detailing an individual's experience with TBI should be submitted to help validate a claim.



