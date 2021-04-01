Rosen Moss Snyder LLP Booking Consultations for Long-Term Disability Cases for Spring 2021 and Beyond

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- Rosen Moss Snyder LLP is currently scheduling consultations for individuals who want to have their case reviewed by a long-term disability lawyer in Philadelphia. Long-term disability insurance is usually offered as a benefit that few employees think they'll need, but it could mean the difference between financial stability and ruin, which is why everyone must understand how the process usually works.



Long-term disability insurance is usually bought through an employer or group, which offers a more affordable option due to group pricing. However, a downside of relying solely on employment for this protection is that an individual must maintain their employment and could have their policy canceled at any time if the employer decides not to renew the terms with their insurance provider, leaving employees in the lurch.



Additionally, when employers provide long-term disability insurance, employees are subject to the terms that the employer agrees to pay for. This agreement could limit the individual's ability to receive benefits if the employer opts for a plan that requires an individual to be unable to work any job before receiving benefits, rather than the occupation the employee was initially hired to do.



Regardless of whether the long-term disability insurance policy was purchased through an employer or on an individual basis, insurance companies are always going to seek a reason to deny a claim because that is fundamentally how they make money. Many individuals who invest in long-term disability insurance aren't fully aware of the terms they have to meet and, consequently, should seek assistance if they are initially denied.



