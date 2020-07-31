Rosen Moss Snyder LLP Booking Consultations for Long Term Disability Cases in Philadelphia This Summer Season

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Rosen Moss Snyder LLP, a group of long term disability claim lawyers in Philadelphia, PA, is currently scheduling consultations for individuals who have recently suffered a disabling injury or been diagnosed with any disabling condition included but not limited to a disease such as Alzheimer's disease. An individual with Alzheimer's who hasn't yet reached retirement age might be worried about how their condition will impact their ability to work or how they will pay their bills if they can't. Luckily, many employees have some form of long term disability insurance, which often covers Alzheimer's disease.



Alzheimer's disease is a condition that often becomes debilitating as it progresses. Fundamentally, it's a condition that results in neurons in the brain dying before they can be repaired or replaced, leading to a host of symptoms such as poor short-term memory, mood swings, and others. Alzheimer's disease is often seen in those who have retired but can occur in younger individuals who may have difficulty paying their bills if they are unable to work.



When an individual can't work because of a chronic condition, this person often has some form of long-term disability insurance which would provide a percentage of their wages to cover expenses while the individual recovers. In cases like Alzheimer's disease, it often means covering the individual until that person qualifies for other benefits through Social Security.



Due to the cost associated with paying an individual for however many years are left through retirement, many insurance companies will try to deny the claim or label it as a mental disorder. A company might try to characterize Alzheimer's as a mental disorder because they will then be allowed to limit the number of payments they have to make to two years max. However, denial and false characterization of the condition can both be challenged on appeal to ensure that the policyholder obtains the benefits they're entitled to receive.



To find out more about the benefits available to Alzheimer's patients, or to schedule a consultation with a long term disability lawyer in Philadelphia, visit http://rms.law.



About Rosen Moss Snyder LLP

Rosen Moss Snyder LLP is a regional law firm practicing in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. For over twenty years, Rosen Moss Snyder LLP has proudly represented individuals for group short-term disability insurance, group long-term disability insurance, individual disability insurance, life insurance, and SSDI claims. These attorneys represent clients at all stages of the disability claims process.



To learn more, please visit http://rms.law.