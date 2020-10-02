Rosen Moss Snyder LLP Booking ERISA Disability Cases in the Philadelphia, PA, Area Immediately

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- Rosen Moss Snyder LLP is currently scheduling appointments to speak with their ERISA disability lawyers in Philadelphia, PA. While the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) might have been designed as a means to protect workers' rights in the event of injury or disability, its application has led to the process being opaque, difficult to understand, and with plenty of frequently asked questions. Some of the most common questions individuals ask have to do with what ERISA is, how it changes a disability claim, and whether they can appeal a decision once it's handed down.



ERISA is a piece of legislation that was put in place to protect workers who enroll in retirement and healthcare plans in the private sector. The act and its amendments lay out a set of criteria that employers have to meet regarding how quickly information needs to be disseminated and what kinds of protections must be in place for those with disabilities or recently laid off. It also requires a process to be established by which claims can be managed from the time they're first made through the appeals process.



Due to the complexity around how ERISA gets applied, it's often difficult to see how it can impact a disability claim. The main impact ERISA has on a disability claim is that it shapes how quickly appeals need to be filed, and evidence needs to be submitted. These procedures often use stringent criteria that can make it difficult for a claimant to navigate without assistance.



However, the good news is that it's more than possible to appeal a decision once it's made. ERISA lays out a framework to navigate the appeals process, but even if that fails, it's possible to overturn a denial through filing a lawsuit.



