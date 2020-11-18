Rosen Moss Snyder LLP Booking Long Term Disability Cases This Fall Season and Beyond

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- Rosen Moss Snyder LLP is currently scheduling appointments with their long term disability claim lawyers in Philadelphia, PA, to discuss long term disability cases involving mental health disorders. Few realize that mental health disorders can qualify for long term disability benefits, especially because claims involving mental health disorders are often denied. However, long term disability insurance usually covers various mental health conditions, including some of the most common, like depression and anxiety.



Mental health disorders can be debilitating and make it hard for an individual to work, which means that many conditions can qualify for long term disability insurance benefits. Long term disability was designed for instances when an employee is no longer able to work due to a medical condition. This means that diagnoses of personality disorders, bipolar disorder, substance abuse disorder, and more can qualify for insurance benefits if they negatively impact an individual's ability to work.



In cases of anxiety and depression, many individuals may not seek to file a claim in the first place. They may assume that due to the prevalence of these conditions in today's society, they are not eligible for benefits. This misconception persists even though both anxiety and depression can make it difficult to concentrate on the task in front of them and perform their duties up to their employer's expectations. Due to the impact these conditions can have on work performance, they are often covered under an employer's long term disability insurance policy, even though it may require appealing the initial decision to receive the benefits.



Many mental health disorder claims get denied initially by the insurance provider because they assume that the condition was preexisting, or the independent medical exam's report was misinterpreted. For this reason, individuals must keep as much evidence and documentation as possible because the initial denial can often be appealed to access the benefits to which they're entitled.



To find out more about how mental health disorders qualify for long term disability benefits, or to schedule an appointment with a long term disability lawyer in Philadelphia, visit http://rms.law.



About Rosen Moss Snyder LLP

Rosen Moss Snyder LLP is a regional law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. For over twenty years, Rosen Moss Snyder LLP have proudly represented individuals for group short-term disability insurance, group long-term disability insurance, individual disability insurance, life insurance, and SSDI claims. They represent clients at all stages of the disability claims process.



To learn more, please visit http://rms.law.