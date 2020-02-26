Rosen Moss Snyder LLP Provides Legal Counsel and Representation for Short- and Long-Term Disability Claimants in Philadelphia

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Rosen Moss Snyder LLP is a well-respected law practice providing top legal advice and representation to short-term and long-term disability claimants in the Philadelphia area. The benefits for short-term disability, also known as temporary disability, differ from those of long-term disability in that they replace a specific amount of income while the recipient is temporarily unable to work. Conditions including pregnancy and childbirth, serious illness, surgery, and physical injury could qualify an applicant for Social Security Disability Benefits if there is already proof of an inability to work.



So what qualifies for short term disability? If employees are looking to be eligible for short-term disability through the Social Security Administration (SSA), they must meet the requirements for temporary coverage under their employers' insurance policies. The disabilities must not have been caused by injuries sustained at work, as the injuries would fall under workers' compensation and be the responsibility of the employer. The applicants must meet the minimum state work and earnings requirements, and prove their disabilities through credible medical documentation (exam results, medical records, etc.). The final requirement for successful short-term disability claims is that the injuries or conditions make it impossible for workers to work during recovery.



As both short-term and long-term disability lawyers in Philadelphia, the professionals at Rosen Moss Snyder LLP are prepared to help their clients get the coverage they deserve for their medical disability. For those wondering whether or not a disability lawyer will take their case, the answer varies depending on the claim, the client, and the amount of medical and occupational evidence that exists. The Philadelphia ERISA disability lawyers at Rosen Moss Snyder LLP give every case that comes across their desks their fullest attention. As long as there is a viable claim, there will be a lawyer ready to fight in its corner.



