Rosen Moss Snyder LLP Providing Legal Counsel for Short-Term and Long-Term Disability Cases Throughout the Philadelphia Region During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The lawyers of Rosen Moss Snyder LLP continue to advise on short-term and long-term disability cases throughout the region during the COVID-19 quarantine. Through the firm's flexible telework program, its Philadelphia-based short term disability lawyers and long-term disability professionals can advise on disability cases of all kinds, including cancer. Cancer can present unique difficulties when an individual applies for disability benefits, depending on the stage of the diagnosis and the policy.



Disability insurance policies can range in coverage but generally fall into two categories: those that cover an individual when they can no longer work their job, and those that only cover them if the claimant cannot work any job. It's generally easier to get a claim accepted if the policy dictates that a person cannot perform their job because different types of cancer can severely limit an individual's ability to carry out their professional responsibilities. By contrast, trying to prove that a cancer diagnosis keeps the individual from performing any job that exists can be challenging.



Depending on the stage of an individual's cancer, a claim can be relatively straightforward. With Stage 1 cancers, it's unusual to have a claim approved, but if the disease's symptoms become more severe, then there's an increasing likelihood that a disability claim will be approved.



Although Rosen Moss Snyder LLP has moved events and meetings to video and teleconferencing, the team remains dedicated to providing quality service to clients looking for advice on their disability claims.



About Rosen Moss Snyder LLP

Rosen Moss Snyder LLP is a regional law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. For over twenty years, Rosen Moss Snyder LLP have proudly represented individuals for group short-term disability insurance, group long-term disability insurance, individual disability insurance, life insurance, and SSDI claims. They represent clients at all stages of the disability claims process.



