Rosen Moss Snyder LLP Providing Long Term Disability Legal Assistance for Clients Suffering from COPD

As one of the leading long term disability attorneys serving Philadelphia, PA, Rosen Moss Snyder LLP has years of experience helping clients get the benefits they deserve. Among these clients are those with chronic respiratory disorders, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which can leave those affected unable to work and function as they usually would. Recently, the firm has gone about breaking down what COPD is, how it can cause a need for disability compensation, and how their team can fight for disability benefits.



First, Rosen Moss Snyder LLP has given a synopsis of what COPD is. COPD is an umbrella term for illnesses such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema. COPD is typically a combination of these different illnesses, and the severe permanent damage that they cause to the patient's lungs and bronchial tubes.



As a chronic illness causing permanent damage to the body, COPD can make a patient eligible for long term disability benefits. The extensivity of COPD's impact on a patient is the key determinant of the line between qualifying for disability and not, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA) and their official listing for chronic respiratory disorders.



While applying for benefits seems to be a clear-cut process, Rosen Moss Snyder LLP notes that receiving long-term disability compensation from insurance companies is a much more tedious process. This struggle is because insurance companies are not here to protect claimants; instead, their main focus is to make a profit. Luckily, Rosen Moss Snyder LLP is available to work with clients and fight cases. Their team of long term disability claim lawyers serving Philadelphia, PA, and the surrounding areas can help clients with the application process, as well as the appeal process, should the case be denied.



The team at Rosen Moss Snyder LLP suggests contacting them immediately for assistance with any disability cases.



