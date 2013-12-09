Rosenblum Law Offices Will Have the Clients Divorced in About Six Weeks with a Money Back Guarantee

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- People who are considering divorce as the final option may have to deal with mental, emotional and financial stress. The best legal support from experienced divorce attorneys can bring some peace of mind. The Las Vegas divorce attorney guarantees to assist all clients in matters regarding child support, spousal support, child custody, distribution of marital debts as well as visitation.



The Rosenblum Law Offices offers a Nevada Joint petition guarantee, in which Nevada residents wanting a quick divorce this coming New Year will be able to get it in just six weeks of time or may be less, with certain terms and conditions. Experienced and professional family law attorneys can help service seekers with accurate and reliable advice. Getting through the process of divorce also appears to be easy with the Las Vegas divorce attorney.



The staff of Rosenblum Law Offices is said to have enough understanding about the various elements of law and, as a result, they will provide exact solutions to people. People who are about to file for divorce can collect more information related to the services of this law firm through the website rosenblumlawlv.com. This law firm is focused on assisting their clients to start a fresh life without much conflict and stress.



The website says, “We want to help couples avoid the destruction a lengthy divorce can cause, our Nevada Joint Petition six week guarantee gives us an opportunity to give clients certainty and closure faster than they would be able to obtain from a lengthy, drawn out divorce as is customary with other divorce lawyers in Las Vegas.”



Rosenblum Law Offices is accepting clients from Nevada in the Las Vegas downtown office. Apart from family law support, the team of Las Vegas attorneys also offers other legal services covering auto/truck/motorcycle accidents, boat accidents, school bus accidents, slip and fall accidents, elevator accidents, soft tissue/whiplash injury and more.



Hotel and casino injury, amputation injuries, negligent security, animal attack, and injuries from falling attack cases are also handled by Rosenblum Law Offices. Traffic ticket and DUI/DWI defense services are offered with positive results. The website rosenblumlawlv.com features the details of all service facilities, and potential clients can go through this website before making the final decision on attorney selection.



To get more information about Las Vegas divorce attorney, visit http://www.rosenblumlawlv.com



About Rosenblum Law Offices

Rosenblum Law Offices has a team of highly professional attorneys who are experienced to deal with all types of cases. This service provider now offers quick divorce with money back guarantee.



Media Contact

Rosenblum Law Offices

Contact: John H. Allen

Director of Operations

Address: 1701 W Charleston Blvd Suite 600

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Tel: (702) 433-2889

Email: staff@RosenblumLawlv.com

URL: http://www.rosenblumlawlv.com