Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers Is Now Offering Assistance in Stryker Hip Recall Cases for Their Nationwide Clients

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- The leading law firm based in Chicago, Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers is now offering their assistance and accepting cases related to a Stryker Hip Recall. The lawyers of the firm make extra efforts while investigating the defective Stryker Orthopaedic device that might have adversely affected the health of their client. Stryker Hip implants are recommended by Orthopaedic surgeons to the patients and many times the malfunctioning of the device can cause serious health implications. Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers are aware of these negative effects of this Stryker implant and extend their legal assistance to win medical compensation from the company, if someone undergoes bad consequences of using the implant.



The Founder of the firm, Jonathan Rosenfeld maintains that the Stryker Orthopaedic has already been recalled in July 2012, but still many surgeons recommend it to their patients. He, citing the adverse results of the implant’s use, says, “Many of our clients come to us complaining about severe migration, contamination of their blood and complete failure that devastate their lives. We suggest all of them to first go for an immediate medical attention. Once the level of damage, due to use of Stryker Orthopaedic device, is ascertained, then we prepare our Stryker Rejuvenate Lawsuits helping the patient in getting justice and compensation that he or she may deserve.”



Jonathan is an accomplished Stryker Hip Lawyer who along with his team of expert lawyers has helped so many people to get the desired monetary compensation for the negative implications that people might have suffered by using the device. One of the lawyers of his firm reveals, “Any medical device manufacturer must focus on developing safe products devoid of any side-effects. Stryker Hip Implant has already been recalled, but still surgeons are recommending the product. We are committed to offer our assistance to anyone who undergoes any kind of harm and complication due to use of this device.”



With Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers coming forward to offer their assistance, people suffering from any injuries because of the use of the Stryker Orthopaedic device can have a fair chance to get monetary compensation for their trauma and adverse consequences.



