Roseville CA Short Sale Closed with Bank of America and Golden One Credit Union by Roseville Short Sale Specialist, Mark Peek

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Bank of America and Golden One Credit Union accepted a short payoff on Copper Glen Circle in Roseville CA, saving the sellers from being another California Foreclosure Statistic. Mark Peek under the brokerage of Keller Williams Roseville, has solved the problem for the homeowner facing foreclosure after a series of negotiations with the two lien holders.



The property was listed at $285,000 and was closed at $295,000 after 3 months 6 days of negotiations and a 27-day escrow. Relocation assistance was given to the homeowners amounting to $7,264.06. Mark Peek is the top short sale agent in Placer County. He has developed a custom hardship package for sellers and with strong negotiating, problem solving, and a comprehensive marketing program, is able to get short sale approvals. This Roseville Short Sale Seller opted to short sale their home rather than allow a Roseville Foreclosure in hopes of having a better credit score and the ability to purchase Roseville Real Estate again in as little as 2 years.



Homeowners who are facing a foreclosure may request Mark Peek as a short sale specialist to consult with them about whether a short sale might be right for them. Although Mark Peek never encourages a Roseville Short Sale, many homeowners in Roseville CA and surrounding areas are facing true hardships that force them to attempt a Roseville Short Sale rather than face Foreclosure.



About Mark Peek

Mark Peek is a Roseville Short Sale Specialist that handles Short Sales in Roseville CA and surrounding areas.



Contact:

Mark Peek

Peek Real Estate Group

548 Gibson Dr. #200

Roseville, CA 95678

PeekRealEstateGroup@gmail.com

916-642-9090

http://www.theshortsalespecialist.org