Roseville Dog Resort and Training Center's Co-Owner Appears on TV to Discuss Dogs and the Holidays

Folsom, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Jason Davis, co-owner of the Folsom Dog Resort & Training Center, recently made an appearance on Good Day Sacramento’s Morning Newscast. Also known as The Dog Guy®, Davis discussed what people can do with their dog during the holiday season. Whether they will be celebrating in town or on the road visiting family, Davis gave expert advice on how to travel safely with a pet, as well as the many benefits of using a caring and high-quality pet facility like the Roseville dog boarding center.



For pet owners in the area who need tips on how to handle their beloved four-legged canine friends, Sacramento dog training expert Davis has become a bit of a local celebrity. He has made frequent appearances on the Good Day Sacramento news program, and enjoys sharing tips, tricks and thoughts on a wide variety of dog-related topics and issues.



Since the day it opened for business, the Folsom Dog Resort & Training Center has strived to offer its four-legged clients the best possible facilities in a warm and caring atmosphere. The dog boarding business has earned a well-deserved reputation for its overnight lodging, dog training, grooming and doggie daycare facilities.



The center recently celebrated a successful year by reaching an impressive milestone. Folsom Dog Resort & Training Center (FDR) has seen a 30% increase in dog training since last year, and has now helped over 300 families become even better dog owners.



“We’re thrilled to have seen such an increase in dog training this year,” says Jason Davis, The Dog Guy.



“We couldn’t be happier knowing that we’ve helped so many people connect positively with their dogs and we look forward to continuing to extend our training solutions to the community for many years to come.”



The center’s commitment to keeping its special guests comfortable and happy was clearly evident during Thanksgiving week. Dogs who were visiting FDR in late November got to enjoy a homemade turkey feast with all the trimmings. The resort also offered its canine guests doggie beer, a game of Thanksgiving football and it also sponsored a donation drive for the local Twin Lakes Food Bank.



Anyone who is interested in learning more about FDR is welcome to visit its user-friendly website, http://folsomdogresort.com/, at any time. The site includes information about the various boarding and training services that are available there



About Folsom Dog Resort & Training Center

Folsom Dog Resort & Training Center is family-owned and operated and the creation of the Davis and Romero families. Both families live and raise their families in Folsom and are active in the community. Over 20 years of friendship has resulted in a powerful team that is passionate about delivering unmatched pet care and customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.folsomdogresort.com



525 Levy Road

Folsom , CA 95630