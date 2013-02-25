Rosewood Communities Announce New Homes for Sale in Greenville

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Finding the ideal home that suits the interests of people is tough. The concept of gated communities has made the job easier for home owners looking to invest in the future. Rosewood communities, one of the pioneering names to reckon with has announced the launch of their new homes for customers who want a relaxing and beautiful place to live in. the latest website announced today will provide all the inputs that are necessary for customers to make a decision.



Rosewood communities believe in innovative craftsman ship, unique designs and in providing high value for service provided by them. The firm majorly targets people who want to invest in individual buildings that reflect their interests and eye for design. Rosewood communities have experts who can deliver some astonishing floor plans, home layouts that are innovative and modern craftsman designs.



New homes in Greenville are priced high. The desire to invest in plots or individual homes that offer great value for money is therefore an aspect that is highly emphasized. The choice of floor plans and designs by the customers can be easily decided by working with professional team of rosewood.



“The team behind rosewood is an excellent team. They have been assuring me with the best communication to meet my needs through this building process. I could not have asked for a better team” says Celine G. Lehner who owns a property at woodlands at walnut cave.



Rosewood is known for providing different home solutions. There is a large variety of services that are available at the moment. Timbercraft homes, cottage homes, Move-in ready homes and on your lot homes are provided by the community. There are also different communities to choose from in order to suit the interests of people who are investing their money in the future. Grey stone cottages, the woodlands at walnut cove, the gardens at rose reserve, wood stone cottage and bluestone cottages are some of the communities.



Rosewood communities, as new homes provider has gained the reputation of being unique and extremely innovative in delivering high quality homes that are aided with the best in class designs and great floor designs.



For more information about exciting range of homes that are available, visit http://www.rosewoodcommunities.com or contact Laura Simmons at 864 630 7253 or email at info@rosewoodcommunities.com



