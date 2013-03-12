Rosewood Communities Announces Craftsman Style New Homes for Sale

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Rosewood Communities, the construction company has announced that they are offering new homes for sale in the county. The company based in Greenville of South Carolina, has been making a statement in the markets with the wide range of homes offered by them as well as the customer service extended to home seekers. New homes are available for prospective buyers in Travelers Rest and Greer.



Different types of homes are available for sale such as cottage homes and timbercraft homes. Some of the homes are move-in ready homes. The company also provides the provision of building homes on the land of the customers. The homes of Rosewood Communities are built so as to meet the lifestyle of the clients. The company helps customers choose the features they wish to include in their homes and extends their services even after the sale has happened.



The website of Rosewood Communities states, “Our homes have a variety of floor plans with flex spaces that accommodate every family’s unique needs, as well as being thoughtfully designed for maximum livability and a modern atmosphere.”



Woodstone Cottages, Bluestone Cottages, Gardens at Rose Reserve, the Woodlands at Walnut Cove and Greystone Cottages, are the different communities built by rosewood communities. These involve craftsman homes built amidst lush landscaping, natural parking areas, and high standard outdoor amenities.



Jason Coleman, a resident of Woodstone Cottages, said, “We fell in love with this house especially after reviewing dozens of houses built by other builders. The quality of material and labor is well above what you would expect in any subdivision home.” He added, “We had a great experience starting with the subdivision realtor and throughout the entire closing process.”



The agents at Rosewood Communities are fully licensed realtors and help people buy and sell their homes. The official website www.rosewoodcommunities.com provides complete information on Rosewood Communities including information on the new homes for sale.



About Rosewood Communities

Based in Greenville County of South Carolina, Rosewood Communities is a construction company which offers new homes for sale. The company has differentiated itself in the sector by focusing on providing high quality dream homes for people and focus on customer service. The team working at Rosewood Communities has been functioning successfully for five years making a strong presence in the market. The various communities built by Rosewood Communities are Bluestone Cottages, Greystone cottages, Woodstone Cottages, The Gardens at Rose Reserve and The Woodlands at Walnut Cove.



Media Contact

Laura Simmons

Rosewood Communities

16 W McElhaney Rd,

Taylors, SC 29687,

United States

Phone: +1 864-430-4365

E-mail: info@rosewoodcommunities.com

Website: http://www.rosewoodcommunities.com