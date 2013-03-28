Rosewood Communities Brings Forward Craftsmen Style Homes in South Carolina

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Rosewood communities is a construction company based out of Greenville County, South Carolina, that helps several buyers with finding suitable new homes, which match their style and budget.



Rosewood Communities was established 15 years ago, with the goal to help its customers redefine their lifestyle. The company claims that what make them unique are the cutting edge craftsmanship, innovative designs, and efficient customer service. “We pretty much invented the Craftsman style. And our designers are constantly updating our home layouts, design and features to make sure we are always the trend setters on innovation and design”, they added. The company claims to offer the best of both worlds in a new home, an established neighborhood charm coupled with modern convenience.



The Rosewood communities offers a wide choice to its clients, who can choose homes from different communities like The Gardens at Rose Reserve, Greystone Cottages, The Woodlands at Walnut Cove, Woodstone cottages, to name a few. All the new homes have lush landscape as their backdrop and these Greenville South Carolina homes are loaded with some top notch amenities, modern interior designs, and parks. The new homes built, includes, Timbercraft homes, cottage homes, and move in-ready home. Rosewood communities also render their construction services to landowners as well.



Their online website greets the visitors with some impressive images of various communities and new homes. The variety of options, designs, and layouts on their website is sure to leave the visitors awed.



Celine G Lehner who bought a home in the Woodlands at Walnut Cove had a rave review to share about this company; she said “The team behind Rosewood is an excellent team. They have all been assuring me with the best communication to meet my needs through this building process. I could not have asked for a better team.”



