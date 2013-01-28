Rosewood Communities - New Homes for Sale Hit the Market

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Rosewood communities has puts forth new homes for sale in Greenville, Greer and Travelers Rest and South Carolina, making it easier for individuals to find beautiful homes. With the homes put forth here, the whole concept of home is changed, because the homes are totally unique, they have great craftsmanship, and dream homes can definitely be found here.



There are three types of new homes for sale- new timber craft homes, new cottages, and move in ready homes. With the beautiful community cottage homes, one can enjoy a great lifestyle, stay in a great place, a great community, meet lots of friendly people and a whole lot more. There are many cottage homes available- English homes, Portland homes, Greystone cottages, Woodstone Cottages, Bluestone Cottages and much more.



If homes are needed on an urgent basis, the new move-in ready homes work out in a really great manner. The homes are prepped up already and everything that’s required from a home is already available. Later on, one can get it renovated if they want to.



There are timber craft homes as well, bungalow style homes that are of cutting edge design. The floor plans of these homes are completely contemporary, and represent nothing less than the modern lifestyle. Some of these new homes are the Tacoma homes, Mountain A and B homes, Redmond homes, Vancouver homes, Portland homes and many more. If one has their own land, a new home will be constructed on that plot itself. The idea is all that is necessary, the home will be designed to exceed all expectations that one has on their mind.



For all those who ask why Rosewood communities, it’s because the new homes for sale here are innovative and have cutting edge craftsmanship involved in each and every inch of them. Even the client care is really good, and for those who are not sure as to how they want their homes designed, the professionals will help them out so that they can make the right decision. The Rosewood communities also have a great choice of homes from the Woodlands at Walnut Cove, the gardens at Rose Reserve and many more.



To know more about the new homes for sale, visit Rosewood communities at http://www.rosewoodcommunities.com/ or call Mia Nyblom at 864-630-7253.



Media Contact



Mia Nyblom

info@rosewoodcommunities.com