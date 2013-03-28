Rosewood Communities Now Caters to Providing Homes at Greer

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Many of us could only dream of a house where one could have a water feature, a personal garden, park benches etc. in their surroundings that would take them closer to nature. Rosewood Communities has made this dream a reality by one of its latest ventures at Greer, South Carolina.



Rosewood Communities has always talked about its tireless efforts towards meeting the customer’s changing needs of an improved floor plan, materials used and lifestyle. Adding park spaces and yards to the plans for homes at Greer makes the community attract more and more customers to this happening destination to acquire their dream home.



Rosewood communities has brought to its people new homes Greenville, with all the desired features that would make calm living a reality. Away from all the noise and pollution one could find an abode in peace and tranquility. In spite of its calm location, homeowners remain connected to all important facilities like security, health care and departmental stores.



Greystone Cottages at Greer come with a variety of floor plans ranging from 4-5 bedrooms and two to three baths all fit to ones specifications for a comfortable living. All this come with energy efficient materials used to ensure the conservation of energy. This is coupled with a beautiful landscape outside which makes each and every home in this community worth owing.



Here is what one of the customers had to say best about the service received “We fell in love with this house especially after reviewing dozens of houses built by other builders. The quality of material and labor is well above what you would expect in any subdivision home.”



About Rosewood Communities

Rosewood Communities is a name one would come across as one of the most renowned in the field of construction. Based out of Greenville County, SC, it is one of the fastest growing companies, which has now spread it wings into Greer, SC. This company has been flourishing ever since it stepped into the construction business. It comes with a team of talented and experienced craftsmen and unique designs that has been one of the main reasons for its success in the market. Visit their website http://www.rosewoodcommunities.com to get more details on the various services that they offer, or to contact them.



