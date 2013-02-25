Rosewood Communities Offer Ideal Homes for Sale

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Rosewood communities offer its customers to redefine their lifestyle by choosing excellent new homes for sale Greenville sc that come with top quality and latest home designs. One can explore communities developed by them to view the craftsmanship, neighborhoods and amenities provided in the community homes. The team offers best experience to the visitors taking them through their new home projects for them to select from the new homes that suit their taste.



There is lot of choice to select homes between the different communities developed by rosewood as each comes up unique floor plans along the countryside. For instance the Greystone cottages have modern designed homes with maintenance free yards, lush green parks; water springs etc in the natural environmental settings. The price of these homes start from $184,900 with fabulously designed interiors taking into consideration the customer’s opinion. Similarly the new homes for sale Greenville sc at rosewood communities “The Woodlands at Walnut Cove” are built in wooded settings near Lake Robinson with paved walking trails offering the homeowners a peaceful environment to lead their life happily.



In the same way “The gardens, Woodstone cottages and Bluestone cottages” are all built to offer best lifestyle to the homeowners with modern amenities and innovative features added to the house plans which can be availed in competitive price compared to other community homes. Moreover rosewood community gives top priority to their home buyers making them part in every step of the construction to bring out what the customers have been looking for in their new homes. The commitment and dedication of rosewood community team has won the confidence of many home buyers that everyone is pleased at what they have been offered in the new homes.



Standard construction, innovative features, best price and long lasting appeal of Rosewood communities new homes for sale Greenville sc adds to the home value in the long run. The rosewood team also offers their services to build homes in the customers land if they have already invested in a location for home. The online gallery on their website shows all details of new houses convenient for the online visitors to make a decision about short listing the homes at rosewood community.



For further details about the new homes for sale Greenville sc one can contact Mia Nyblom-Joy real estate through email info@rosewoodcommunities.com.



Media contact:

Mia Nyblom

864.630.7253

Email info@rosewoodcommunities.com.

Website: http://www.rosewoodcommunities.com

16W.McElhaney Road Taylors, SC 29687