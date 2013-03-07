Rosewood Communities Offers Craftsman Style New Homes for Sale in Greenville

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Rosewood Communities, the construction company based in Greenville, South Carolina, is one that boasts of their trademark customer service along with new homes for sale Greenville, SC. The company also caters to providing new homes for sale in Greer and Travelers rest as well. Rosewood Communities have been built with the view to impart a lifestyle desired by the company’s clients. The homes built in these communities range from timbercraft homes to cottage homes. There are move-in ready homes as well. The company goes one step further by facilitating the construction of homes in the land owned by the customers themselves.



The company claims that what makes them popular with the customers are the unique craftsman style home designs and the efficient client care. They said, “At Rosewood, we help you every step of the way. We put unique personal care into every relationship we build. Our Team has been together for 15 years and you won’t find a team better than ours anywhere.” The unique designs followed by the Rosewood Team makes their homes much in demand. “Modern craftsman design brings our homes a turn-of-the-century charm but with a modern twist,” they added.



The Rosewood Communities are equipped with top notch outdoor amenities, lush landscaping, and natural park areas along with cutting edge Craftsman homes. The various Rosewood Communities are Greystone cottages, The Woodlands at Walnut Cove, The Gardens at Rose Reserve, Woodstone Cottages and Bluestone Cottages.



Mandie Boyd, who bought her home at the Gardens at Rose Reserve community, explains about the services offered by the company even after the sale had taken place. She said, “It was a wonderful process to work with the Rosewood Team. They are the super team when it comes to meeting client needs, even after the sale.” She added, “We could not be happier to continue our family in such a wonderful community and in our dream home.”



Interested folks can subscribe for news and other updates about Rosewood Communities via email from the official website. More details of the range of homes and communities of Rosewood Communities can be viewed at their official website www.rosewoodcommunities.com.



About Rosewood Communities

