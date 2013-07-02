Rosewood Communities Offers Greenville South Carolina Homes for Sale

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Rosewood Communities offers Greensville South Carolina homes for sale at outstanding value. The homes offered by the Rosewood Community are said to have innovative and cutting edge designs of craftsmanship. The community offers the unique package of well designed homes built from quality material at unbeatable prices. The services offered by the community not only include homes for sale, Greensville SC but also expands to Greer and Travelers Rest at South Carolina.



The community offers different types of homes including timber craft homes, cottage homes and move in ready homes. The timber craft homes built by the community offers a cozy bungalow look with a nostalgic streetscape. They are built with the modern materials with low maintenance charges. The interiors are built with an open and convenient approach and have flex rooms that can be converted according to the choice of the clients. The cottage homes offered by the community are adorned with gardens and parks that would be ideal for a calm stroll. They impart a unique atmosphere of quiet luxury and freedom. The community website features the homes with their plans, estimated cost and other details. Clients are able to select their desired homes by referring to the site and going through the images and plans depicted there.



The site offers June incentives on buys that are made this month. The site also gives provision to subscribe to the email updates and news by specifying email and name at the site. “The team behind Rosewood is an excellent team and they have all been assuring me with the best communication to meet my needs through this building process”, says Celine G Lehner, a client with the Rosewood Community. The new homes Greensville shows the evolution of the Rosewood Community. The main features of the new homes are flexible floor plans and maintenance-free yards. They also have modern craftsman design with beautiful park and green space area. The prices for these homes start at $ 189,900.



For new luxury homes at South Carolina, visit http://www.rosewoodcommunities.com



About Rosewood Communities

Rosewood Communities have been into the business of selling homes for quite some time. They provide assistance in selling homes too. The houses at the Rosewood community are innovatively planned with cutting edge designs. The team at Rosewood Communities offers all round customer support at any time. The community is on its path of expansion to Greer and Travelers Rest, apart from Greensville in South Carolina. The site can also be accessed through Facebook and Twitter.



MEDIA CONTACT

16 W. McElhaney Road

Taylors, SC 29687

http://www.rosewoodcommunities.com

http://www.rosewoodcommunities.com/communities/greystone