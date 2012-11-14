RossBridge.com Teaches Visitors About Birmingham, Alabama's Hottest Selling New Home Community

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- As the largest city in Alabama, Birmingham is always bustling with activity. As a result, new communities are constantly being developed in and around the city of Birmingham.



At RossBridge.com, visitors will find details about one of the city’s hottest selling new home communities. Located just south of Birmingham’s city center, this new community features hiking trails and parks along with resort amenities such as a swimming pool, clubhouse, and golf course.



The community’s slogan is “a classic American resort town”, and it seeks to live up to that reputation every day. The community prides itself on offering a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, and with homes priced from the low $200,000 range to over $1 million, there are a range of discount and premium houses available for any type of family.



At the website, visitors will learn everything they need to know about the bustling new community. Located just outside of Birmingham, the community features five distinct neighborhoods which each offer a unique style and type of home. At the community’s website, visitors can learn what makes each neighborhood unique.



A spokesperson for the community explained which other types of information visitors can find at the website:



“Along with learning about the specific types of homes offered in the community, the website features a detailed history of the community as well as videos showcasing the beauty of the area. And, visitors who are interested in learning more information about Birmingham, Alabama’s hottest selling new home community can sign up to receive a free brochure.”



The website also features specific listings of new homes for sale in Birmingham AL. These listings give prospective homeowners an idea how much it would cost to buy into the community, and it also helps future residents get first bid on houses that just recently entered the market. Those interested in finding new homes in the community or homes for sale Birmingham AL are advised to visit the website for more information.



One of the biggest advantages of living in Birmingham’s fastest growing resort community is the amenities available just minutes away. The community features a world-class golf resort as well as miles of paved trails. The goal of the community is to offer activities that families can enjoy throughout the entire year, and the website lists fall festivities, winter celebrations, and other events.



About RossBridge.com

RossBridge.com features information about a new resort community located in Birmingham, Alabama. The website includes new home listings and other information about the city’s hottest selling new home community. For more information, please visit: http://www.rossbridge.com